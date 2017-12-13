 »   »   » Velaikkaran's Vaa Velaikkara Lyric Video Is Out! Watch It Here

The excitement and hype surrounding Velaikkaran's new song Vaa Velaikkara is finally over as the team has released the lyrics video and has already crossed around 2 Lakh views in just a few hours.

Check out the lyrics video of Vaa Velaikkara below!



The much awaited movie Velaikkaran stars Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead roles and is directed by Mohan Raja and is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.