 »   »   » Venkat Prabhu’s RK Nagar’s Teaser Out! Stirs Controversy...

The concept driven film-maker, Venkat Prabhu is back to entertain the audience with yet another fun-centred movie. This time, he has stuck his focus on dark comedy centering on Tamil Nadu politics. The title of the movie itself is enough to punch publicity and with just the release of the teaser, the movie has stirred some controversy.

RK Nagar, the title of the movie seems to be just a locality name for outsiders, but is indeed more than that for the people of Tamil Nadu. RK Nagar, was the constituency of former TN Chief Minister, Late J Jayalalitha. The teaser of RK Nagar could possibly showcase the dark side of politics on a lighter note but in a riveting manner.



The minute long teaser highlights the act, priorities and publicity stunts usually incorporated by politicians and the wannabes.



The teaser was released at 12:01 AM on November 7, which was received well by critics and audience. However, actor Kayal Chandran took it a bit offensively as the actor felt that the pun intended in the teaser was directed towards actor Kamal Haasan.



Since Kamal is on the verge of testing his luck in political waters, coincidence or intentional, Chandran took to twitter and condemned Venkat Prabhu.



Chandran tweeted,"Anna I'm really sorry...had high regards for you until this teaser. This one is atrocious when it comes to supporting your own people. #guru. Nevertheless I'm leaving. #hbd once again @vp_offl but this one is a sheer disappointment . #guru."- Sic



The Chennai 28 director was quick enough in responding back to tweet saying: "Bro will talk tomorrow!! Please don't come to conclusions"- Sic



The war of words just didn't stop there as the young actor continued his expression of disappointment. Chandran replied "Conclusions? Seriously? Alright! I'm good.P.S. I said it's a disappointment cuz you are digging on someone who is fighting. #rknagarteaser".- Sic



Venkat Prabhu just refrained himself from extending the conversation fearing a bigger controversy. In order to make things calm and bring the situation back to normalcy, Venkat wished Ulaganayagan through his twitter account.



Chandran, who was still miffed with the talented director, attacked him yet again and proved how bigger a Kamal fanatic he is.



Venkat tweeted, "Happy birthday thalaiva!!! #nov7th", to which Chandran replied, "Yeah right parallel wishes? #rknagarteaser and then now easing it out?"- Sic



Post the conversation, twitterati sprang up with series of debates. A few claimed that the young actor overreacted by just seeing a glimpse and instead have to wait till the release of movie to realize as to whom the dialogue was intended.



Few remarked that the same film fraternity questioned a political party over freedom of expression and speech during Mersal issue but fail to grant the same freedom to their fellow personnel.