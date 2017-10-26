 »   »   » Vijay's Open Letter After Mersal Success

Mersal has been talked about, written about, argued about, discussed, debated, etc. a lot. The numerous debates and controversies have just helped the movie's producer and distributors as the movie is showering gold all over. One of the most anticipated movies of the year has just turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Kollywood. Thanks to the infamous publicity rendered by the state wing of a certain national political party.

The movie was and still is a constant butt of criticism as a certain section of people claim that Mersal rides with distorted facts about the implementation and structure of GST.



However, this led to a religious discussion where actor Vijay was questioned about his religion and indeed was demanded to unveil his identity. Joseph Vijay, a Christian by birth, was targeted for his religion, but the actor has silenced his critics with an official press release through his letter head. The letter head carries his identity which answers everyone's question.



The excerpt of the letter is as follows:



"Mersal, which released for the festive occasion of Diwali is currently running successfully in the theatres. There were also quite a few oppositions that came up. But, my film industry friends, co-actors, directors, Nadigar Sangam, Producers Council, Political leaders, party representatives, media friends, my fans (nanba), common people, everyone joined together and gave the much-needed support to me and the entire team of Mersal

My heartfelt thanks to all of you for making Mersal, a huge success, and for lending your support against all the odds.



Thanks,

Ungal Vijay"



Meanwhile, a certain group of law students in Tamil Nadu have posed an open challenge of Rs 1Cr to Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee. The movie claims that the medical treatment in Singapore is offered free of cost for its citizens, which is refuted by the students. The latter have assured to pay the duo a sum of Rs 1Cr if the same is proven factually, if not, the duo are required to cough up the said amount to the students. Will the actor and director take up the challenge?



Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the movie, Adirindhi, is all set to release on 27th in the Telugu states. With decent reports and excellent box office response, one could expect some decent numbers from the AP/TG market as well.



The movie has already turned out to be a colossal success and the biggest in Vijay's career. Post one week, Mersal, has grossed around 175Cr at the box office worldwide and will be the first ever 200Cr movie for the star actor.