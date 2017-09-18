 »   »   » WOW! Vijay Sethupathi To Don 3 Different Get-ups For His Next!

It was during the 70s and 80s, when our heroes, like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, etc., were seen acting in multiple movies simultaneously and then getting them released one after the other.

The next generation, however, saw a change and actors, like Ajith, Vijay, Suriya, etc., working in lesser number of cinemas at a time, thereby, managing the timing of their movie releases.



But now, we have an actor who is kind of working in the 70s format. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, has already witnessed 3 of his movies being released this year, and another movie which featured him in a guest role, and is now awaiting the release of his 4th movie during the last week of September.



VSP is currently working on as many as 7 projects simultaneously and will continue to be a busy man till the end of next year. Vijay has worked in as many as 25 movies just in last 5 years, which is a record for an actor of this generation.



Just recently did he mesmerise the audience with his latest photo in a feminine get-up for his upcoming flick, Super Deluxe. VSP has once again given a chance for his fans to celebrate and critics to go gaga over him.



The 39-year-old actor has already started working for Seethakathi, a movie which began in April 2017 under the direction of Balaji Tharanitharan, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame.



The highlight of the movie is that the natural actor will be seen playing the roles of an actor and a stage performer named Ayya and he would be seen in three different age groups of 30, 50 and 75. The 75-year-old Vijay will be the main character of the movie and what happens in his life forms the crux of the story.



Sources say, "To make him look like a 75-year-old, the team will be flying to Los Angeles to have a detailed interaction session with a well-known make-up artist, Greg Cannom. Greg has won three Academy Awards for the movies Mrs. Doubtfire, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Bram Stoker's Dracula. Greg has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan for Fan and Rishi Kapoor for the movie, Kapoor and Sons."



"Sethupathi's look has been finalised by Viswanath Sundaram, but the team wants the prosthetics to be done, too. This will be a new experience for Sethupathi as well."