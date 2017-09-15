 »   »   » Vijay Sethupathi Joins The Club Of Kamal Haasan, Vikram & Siva Karthikeyan

Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi, one of the most talented finds and busiest actors of Kollywood is in no mood to put a brake and is cruising ahead.

Having delivered back-to-back blockbusters with Kavan and Vikram Vedha, and an average grosser with Puriyadha Pudhir in 2017, VJS has already learned the knack of judging his scripts which positively caters to a wider section of audience. His upcoming flick, Karrupan, which is said to be based on Jallikattu is slated for a 29th Sept release.



It was also reported that a big budget movie, Junga, would be made under his home banner at a cost of 20 Crores and thus elevating his status up the ladder as both a hero and a producer.



However, the interesting update is his role reprisal in an upcoming movie. Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja of Aaranya Kaandam fame came out with a surprise first look poster of his next movie which has been named as Super Deluxe.



Vijay Sethupathi, the protagonist of the movie is seen in a lady get-up and the makeover is near perfect. The picture has become viral and is doing rounds in the social network.



Officially, Vijay Sethupathi would now be joining the bandwagon of few of our Kollywood stars who have donned the female get-up. Kamal Haasan was the pioneer in the commercial space who paved the way through Avvai Shanmugi, a blockbuster entertainer in the 90s.



Chiyaan Vikram in Irumugan, was simply outstanding and Siva Karthikeyan had his biggest ever blockbuster with Remo.



VJS would be portraying the role of a lady named Shilpa in the movie and this makeover once again assures that the actor could fit in any capacity and is indeed highly flexible.



The movie was earlier titled as Aneethi Kathaigal and now is named as Super Deluxe. The national award-winning director is coming up with a formidable script and casting to ensure that the movie wouldn't miss to click even by a whisker.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the leading lady while Gayathri Shankar & Fahad Fazil are playing key roles in the flick. Critically acclaimed director Myskkin, Nadhiya and Bhagavathy are said to be playing supporting roles.



Yuvan Shankar Raja is rendering music while PS Vinod will be cranking the camera, though, the initial consideration was PC Sreeram.