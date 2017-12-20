 »   »   » Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara Duo Ready To Enthral Again!

It was not too long ago that the dashing Vijay Sethupathi and ravishing Lady Superstar Nayanthara worked together for the box office success Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The pair looked in wonderful fettle in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and the success of that movie hinged much on them.

Therefore the news of them joining hands for the second time, was greeted with a lot of interest by film buffs. The duo's latest association for director Ajay Gnanamuthu's Imaikka Nodigal evinced much interest.

Now the latest update regarding this much awaited film has come. It is heard that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up.

Post Production Works Imaikka Nodigal team is now gearing up to start the post production works soon in full swing. The film's team had announced that the trailer, songs album and the film's release date will be made public soon. Star Cast Including Anurag Kashyap Imaikka Nodigal has an ensemble star cast with Atharvaa and Rashi Khanna sharing screenspace with Anurag Kashyap as well. The shooting of thriller drama which was wrapped up marks the Tamil on-screen debut of acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Directed By Ajay Gnanamuthu Imaikka Nodigal is directed by Demonte Colony fame Ajay Gnanamuthu. He was an earlier associate of top filmmaker AR Murugadoss. It is heard that Imaikka Nodigal will have Anurag Kashyap as an antagonist. Nayanthara & Vijay Sethupathi Combo Again! Nayanthara, who is continuing to enjoy a dream run was shooting in Dubai for a song in Telugu film Jai Simha. She joined the movie crew to wrap it up. Imaikkaa Nodigal is produced by CJ Jayakumar under the banner Cameo Films. Interestingly it is heard that Vijay Sethupathi is playing an extended cameo.Details of his character are not known but he is reportedly paired opposite Nayanthara for a crucial portion. Hollywood Stuntman Film circles were abuzz recently with the news of an engrossing cycle fight for the movie which was shot in Bengaluru under the supervision of renowned Hollywood stuntman Leehonyiu. The makers of the film revealed that they decided to rope in the best of technicians to give the fight in the movie a pan world feel and quality. The decision to rope in Leehonyiu from Hong Kong, was thus a natural one.

Stuntmaster Combination

The combination of Atharva, Leehonyiu,'Stunt' Siva, R D Rajasekar and director Ajay Gnanamuthu will give the audience the feel of a Hollywood action film, according to the producer of the movie Jayakumar.

Two Songs In The Film

The two songs - on the female leads Nayanthara and Natasha Doshi - in the Dubai schedule are said to be a major highlight of the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi-Madhavan Combo's Vikram Vedha

Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan starrer crime-drama Vikram Vedha completed a successful 100-day run in cinemas.

The celebrations were held with much fanfare on Thursday in Chennai. Every person associated with the project was honoured.

Vijay Sethupathi opined that the film had taken him to his next level in his career. "I don't remember when the last time I was part of a 100-day celebration of my movie.

Vikram Vedha is special because it has taken me to the next level in my career. It has already been spoken about enough by everyone so I don't have anything new to add," said the hugely talented actor.

Vijay Sethupathi Praises Director

Vijay Sethupathi gave the whole to the directors Pushkar and Gayatri. "If someone decides to write my biography, this film will hold a special place in that book," he said. Vijay Sethupathi played a gangster while Madhavan did the role of an encounter specialist.

Vikram Vedha Remakes

Vikram Vedha grossed over Rs 60 Crore worldwide in its lifetime theatrical run, the film appealed to critics and audiences alike.

The Hindi remake will reportedly feature Shah Rukh Khan while Madhavan is likely to reprise his original role. Actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are in talks for the film's Telugu remake.