 »   »   » Vijay Sethupathy In Amitabh Bachchan-Chiranjeevi Biggie

Telugu cinema is known for path-breaking big budget movies which measure up to international standards. The staggering success of the Baahubali series is just a recent example. Now another mega project is getting ready in Telugu to enthral the fans. A real big budget multi starrer that could raise the bar of standards in Indian cinema.
The upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will see such stalwarts like legendary Amitabh Bachan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Nayanthara etc. Now for Tamil film lovers there is an even bigger news. The new sensation of Tamil cinema, the hugely talented Vijay Sethupathy, will play a key role in this movie which may have Chiranjeevi in the title role. Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu are also part of this big ticket project.
According to emerging reports in Telugu media Vijay Sethupathi is in line to enact the role of Obulayya, an aide and staunch loyalist of Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy played by Chiranjeevi. Vijay Sethupathy may in fact be playing a throughout role. The role played by Amitabh Bachchan and others will be known soon, according to reports. The first schedule of the film that began on December 6, has been wrapped up.
Amitabh Bachchan As Chiranjeevi’s Guru
The biggest ever star of Indian cinema, the four time National-award winning Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to play a cameo in this Telugu historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. According to reliable sources from the film's unit, Big B will be seen as Chiranjeevi's guru in a key role. Even though it's a cameo, the character is very important from the story's perspective.
Vijay Sethupathy’s Basking In Vikram Vedha’s Success
Meanwhile Vijay Sethupathi is basking in the glory of the rousing success of his movie Vikram Vedha. Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan starrer crime-drama Vikram Vedha completed a successful 100-day run in cinemas.
The celebrations were held with much fanfare on Thursday in Chennai. Every person associated with the project was honoured.Vijay Sethupathi opined that the film had taken him to his next level in his career. "I don't remember when the last time I was part of a 100-day celebration of my movie.
Vikram Vedha is special because it has taken me to the next level in my career. It has already been spoken about enough by everyone so I don't have anything new to add." said the hugely talented actor.
Vijay Sethupathi & Nayanthara In Imaikka Nodigal
It was not too long ago that Makkal Selvan the dashing Vijay Sethupathi and ravishing Lady Superstar Nayanthara worked together for the box office success Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
The pair looked in wonderful fettle in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and the success of that movie hinged much on them. Therefore the news of their joining hands for the second time was greeted with a lot of interest by film buffs.
The duo's latest association for director Ajay Gnanamuthu's Imaikka Nodigal evinced much interest. Now the latest update regarding this much awaited film has come. It is heard that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up. Imaikka Nodigal team is now gearing up to start the post production works soon in full swing. The film's team had announced that the trailer, songs album and the film's release date will be made public soon.
Imaikka Nodigal has an ensemble star cast with Atharvaa and Rashi Khanna sharing screenspace with Anurag Kashyap as well. The shooting of thriller drama which was wrapped up marks the Tamil on-screen debut of acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Imaikka Nodigal is directed by Demonte Colony fame Ajay Gnanamuthu. He was an earlier associate of top film-maker AR Murugadoss.