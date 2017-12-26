 »   »   » Vijay Sethupathy In Amitabh Bachchan-Chiranjeevi Biggie

Telugu cinema is known for path-breaking big budget movies which measure up to international standards. The staggering success of the Baahubali series is just a recent example. Now another mega project is getting ready in Telugu to enthral the fans. A real big budget multi starrer that could raise the bar of standards in Indian cinema.

The upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will see such stalwarts like legendary Amitabh Bachan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Nayanthara etc. Now for Tamil film lovers there is an even bigger news. The new sensation of Tamil cinema, the hugely talented Vijay Sethupathy, will play a key role in this movie which may have Chiranjeevi in the title role. Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu are also part of this big ticket project.

According to emerging reports in Telugu media Vijay Sethupathi is in line to enact the role of Obulayya, an aide and staunch loyalist of Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy played by Chiranjeevi. Vijay Sethupathy may in fact be playing a throughout role. The role played by Amitabh Bachchan and others will be known soon, according to reports. The first schedule of the film that began on December 6, has been wrapped up.