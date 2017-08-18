 »   »   » Vijay Speaks Up On Journalist Controversy

Hero worship, fanatic behaviour and attachment to on-screen heroes are altogether shown in a different elevated level down South. One such example to flare up of late is of a journalist being the victim of actor Vijay's fans glare.

Dhanya Rajendran, a journalist and Editor-In-Chief at The News Minute, was recently attacked mercilessly by Thalapathy Vijay's fans on social media.



The journalist who considered herself prey to the recently released movie of Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, wrote a crisp review on her Twitter account. But the problem started when she drew parallel comparison to a Vijay's movie which released 7 years ago.



Dhanya stated, "I watched Vijay's Sura till interval & walked out. #WhenHarryMetSejal has made me break that record. Could not sit till interval"-Sic



Minutes after her tweet, Vijay's fans attacked the journalist and lashed out at her for taking the actor's old movie as reference in a negative manner.



Though it appeared to be an individual's opinion of a movie, fans took it way too personally and started remarking at Dhanya in an offensive and abusive manner.



A lot of Twitterati came forward to support Dhanya and it was the work of the President of the DMK party, MK Stalin, who voiced his support in favour of the journalist.



Stalin remarked, intolerance in any form, for expressing ones views in a democratic country is unacceptable. These acts to strangulate the freedom of expression, especially of a women journalist in Chennai is highly deplorable and condemnable. Rule of law must take prompt measures in curbing this menace. -Sic



Stalin's tweet came in as a breather and many retweeted the same which in turn offered a huge boost of support.



In order to put an end to the burning issue, actor Vijay himself sprang into the scene by releasing a press note in Tamil. The translated version of the release is found below.



"I have the utmost respect for woman in the society. There is freedom of opinion to criticize anyone's film by anyone in this country. ln my opinion, in any circumstances, no one should reveal contemptuous or disgraceful comments on the woman. Everyone should respect womanhood. I urge you not to post anything in internet with the intent to harm or offend a woman."



This eventually helped in pacifying the actor's hardcore fan base as it was their Demigod himself who urged them to subside their anger level.