 »   »   » Vikram Vedha, A Near Perfect Movie Of Recent Times!

Not quite often do you get to watch a perfect movie anymore, but when you do get a chance, you should make sure not to miss it. One such movie to join the bandwagon is Vikram Vedha. Following the template of Vikramathityan and Vedalam, the movie is a coming of age flick which does justice to the said formula and the movie's title.

The movie could have not possibly gone wrong in any aspect as the amount of hard work and dedication invested in the movie was over for 3 years. Let's dissect certain characteristics of the movie which has helped it elevate its overall box office status and positive appeal to the public.



Story & Screenplay Treatment



Husband and wife director duo, Pushkar and Gayathri, seem to have left no stone unturned and have paid attention to the most minute of details while penning the story of the movie.



The characters have been very well designed with a defining attitude and purpose. Scenes move at a very brisk pace without any lag. And the inclusion of unnecessary songs, dialogues and comedy for commercial purposes have been avoided.



Attention To Detail



Probably one of the major factors for the movie's success is its attention to detail. Each scene needs to be watched with a good amount of concentration as the subsequent scenes establish a connecting link with the former.



This enables an engaged viewing of the movie and hooks the audience to their seats. Each character, scene, and dialogue adds its own weightage and contributes in solidifying the movie.



Dialogues



The dialogues of the movie couldn't have got any better. They are crisp, appealing and offer a raw flavour. Mani Kandan, the talented young dialogue writer, has also donned the role of a meekly police officer in the movie.



Performances



Reserving the best for last, chocolate boy of the last decade, Madhavan, is seen as a tough cop and yes, has offered total justice to his role. The flamboyant actor has nailed his role with his body language and performance.



Shraddha Srinath, who plays the role of a lawyer and wife to Maddy doesn't appear to be a budding artist in the industry and gives a very matured performance just like any professional actress. Be it her lip syncing, expressions and getting into the character space, the Kannada actress has announced her arrival into the filmdom with a bang.



Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, plays a cameo role, but still successfully manages to etch out a sweet scar in the minds of the audience. Be it her body language, timed accent or expressions, Varu owns the show as long as she is on-screen.



Vijay Sethupathi, the man who is loved by all and hated by none after Vikram Vedha; currently, one of the very few actors in the Tamil Industry who has a macho and dynamic screen presence. With such grace and dynamism on-screen, the versatile actor has played the role of a don, young and aged, to perfection.



To sum things up, all positive parts have actually fallen together to form a masterpiece called Vikram Vedha.