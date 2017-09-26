 »   »   » Vishal In An Interesting Clash With Vijay!

Actor Vishal stands unique in the industry for a certain aspect. Interestingly, Vishal had clashed with the biggies during the festive season earlier and is now all set to do it once again, but in a different manner.

Way back in 2013, Vishal's Pandiya Naadu had clashed with Ajith's Arrambam for Deepavali and had emerged victorious at the box office. Just one year later, for the very same occasion, his Poojai clashed with Vijay's Kaththi and his movie had made decent business commercially. Now he is all set to take the total count to three, by clashing with a biggie, this Deepavali as well.



It's known that Vijay's Mersal is slated for a Deepavali release i.e. 18th October, and the hype around the movie is euphoric. Vishal, interestingly is making his Mollywood debut alongside the legendary actor, Mohanlal with the movie, Villain.



Villain too, is slated for Deepavali release but on 19th of October. Though any new releases would not hamper the prospects of a Vijay movie in Tamil Nadu, the Kerala region, where Thalapathy commands a humongous following might see a slight dent as Lalettan movie too braces theatres during the same time.



Villain is made at a whopping budget of 30 Cr and the content of the movie needs to be really strong for the producer to rake in his capital investment.



This could have been one of the reasons why Rockline Venkatesh, the producer, had roped in two stars from different film industries and the festive season, too could act as a beneficial factor to pull the audience into theatres.



With a couple more movies joining the Deepavali bandwagon, one will have to wait and watch whether the festival of lights shower brightness on all the stakeholders involved in the competition.