 »   »   » Vishal Delivers An Engaging Film With Thupparivaalan!

After being eluded of hits for quite a long time, both actor Vishal and director Mysskin have sprang back with a solid content and yes, Thupparivaalan, the movie has impressed one and all.

Though the movie appears to be nicely influenced by Sherlock Holmes, the director has stitched it to suit the local nativity and cater to the needs of Tamil audience. If Vishal is seen as Sherlock Holmes, then Prasanna's characterization can be related to Dr. Watson of the same series and thus creating a detective flick adapting to our nativity.

A sober face, wacky mannerism, deduction skills etc., are some of the key characteristics of the protagonist and one could easily see a Mysskin in Vishal.

Generally, a Mysskin movie will be full of emotions which, by all means moves its audience. But for a change, the director has reduced the emotional quotient and instead has hiked up the commercial aspects.

Hence, any character departing from the scene will not cause much distress to the audience and overall, makes it an engaging thriller.

Mysskin's love towards violin continues in this movie as well, where the musical instrument is not just used to churn out songs or background music but also as a medium to convey his thoughts.

The action sequences are well constructed and few of them clicks big time with the audience as well. Climax portions are intriguing and the first segment of the movie too has loads of suspense elements. However, on the flip side, the plot gets a little predictable and thereby makes it less engaging in the latter half of the movie.

Veteran actor K. Bhagyaraj gets a makeover and has donned a different role to what we have seen him do over the years and has a couple of scoring situations.

The movie stars Prasanna, Vinay, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jerimah, Simran and K. Bhagyaraj. Being produced by Vishal under his home banner, Vishal Film Factory, the movie has garnered over 3+ ratings from all leading reviewers/websites and thus getting a big thumbs-up unanimously.

Commercially, Thupparivaalan has grossed around 37 Lakhs on its first day in the Chennai box office and around 3 Crores in the state which is by far, the best opening for Actor Vishal.

With highly positive word of mouth and acclaimed critical success, Thupparivaalan, by all means would end up as a hit film for both Vishal and Mysskin.

Let's check out some of the critics' responses on the movie.

Surender MK: #Thupparivaalan is easily my pick of the week for good cinema lovers. Hope #Mysskin works with high-profile stars soon for a better reach- Sic

Suganth: Many filmmakers can give us a thrilling action film, but only a few, like Mysskin, can make us feel as well. Loved #Thupparivaalan- Sic

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #Thupparivaalan - Cinema lovers , a treat awaits you ! Mysskin is going to blow your mind with his writing and screenplay ! - Sic

Kaushik LM: #Thupparivaalan - UnnaleUnnale Vinay ah idhu. His baritone rocks. #Mysskin uses Vinay, Bhagyaraj & Andrea in unseen capacities. Grt Casting- Sic

Sreedhar Pillai: #Thupparivaalan 3.5/5. Perfect casting #Vishal fits the role, @Prasanna_actor perfect, @andrea_jeremiah fab #Bhagyaraj deadly #Vinay rocks- Sic