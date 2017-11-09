 »   »   » Vivegam Box Office: Final Worldwide Collections

After a brief gap of 1.5 years, Thala Ajith made a grand entry with Vivegam just a week before Vinayagar Chaturthi. The movie was touted as a commercial spy thriller with all the required ingredients for an ideal blockbuster.

Vivegam, was extensively shot in Bulgaria where Ajith donned the role of a counter-terrorist agent and the movie is packed with actions and racy screenplay throughout.

However, the idea of creating a Bond-type movie didn't literally work out though there were some genuine efforts from the team of Vivegam. The movie starts off well but loses its grip during the interval block.

Post interval, everything looks superficial and over the board. The total plot and execution of the movie was deemed at a certain section of audience. Too many gadgets, action blocks, no family appeasing sequences, lack of comedy punch etc., restricted the movie's audience group to Ajith fans and the young brigade.

When the pre-release business is huge, the trade expects the recovery only when the word of mouth is exceptional or when the movie is given a thumbs up from the family or repeat audience. None of this happened for Thala's Vivegam and thus the movie ended up as a flop at the box office.

The lyrical video, teaser of the movie and first look posters had sent great expectations amongst the audience and indeed had set a perfect platform before the storm. The movie had commanded a resounding opening at the box office as well, thanks to the pre-set hype and Thala Ajith's sheer star power.

However, the momentum was not sustained due to the other discussed factors but one cannot brush aside the fact that Ajith had put his heart and soul to this one-man show venture.

Let's check out the pre-release business and the final Box Office classification:

Region: Pre-Release BO Collections

Tamil Nadu: 52.7 Cr 34.1 Cr

Andhra Pradesh 4.7 Cr 3.7 Cr

Kerala 4.5 Cr 1.9 Cr

Karnataka 5.0 Cr 3.6 Cr

ROI 0.8 Cr 0.7 Cr

Overseas 18 Cr 15.5 Cr

Total 85.5 Cr 59.5 Cr

Recovery of the movie is 69.6%.

The movie was seen to be an ideal push for Ajith to increase his base outside Tamil Nadu, but worked the other way around.

With a disappointing response, one will have to wait and see how fans of Ajith and the general public receive the next movie as Ajith once again will be teaming up with Siruthai Siva for the fourth time.