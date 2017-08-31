 »   »   » Vivegam Box Office: Sets A New Record In Chennai!

The last week was filled with more fervour and frenzy in Tamil Nadu than usual. No, it was not because of Vinayagar Chaturthi, but instead, the Vivegam fever. After a long gap of 20 months, a Thala Ajith's movie stormed theatres. The teaser and trailer of the movie had already boosted the prospects of the movie and expectations were skyrocketing. Trade Pundits had even predicted a clean box office sweep at Chennai and Tamil Nadu territories.

The movie opened to packed houses with a massive number of shows. Vivegam was released in over 800 theatres, surpassing Superstar Rajinikanth's Kabali, which had released in over 650 screens.



At the Chennai box office, Thala's movie earned a whopping 1.22Cr on day 1 surpassing the record set by Kabali which had earned 1.15Cr. Ajith once again proved his stamina at the box office, thanks to the introduction of GST as well as the revised ticket rates, which were revised from Rs 120 to Rs 153.



Well, it was not the end of day 1, but Vivegam went ahead with some serious hunting and earned a distinction of scoring +1Cr for four straight days which no movie has ever achieved in the history of Kollywood.



The day 2 tally was even better with 1.51Cr and the day 3 tally was comparatively the best with 1.55Cr. Sunday was no lesser as the grosser stood at 1.47Cr, thus, taking the overall tally to 5.75Cr.



This has elevated the movie to the number 1 position in the Chennai box office, surpassing the mightly Kabali & Baahubali 2 during its opening weekend. However, Monday witnessed a steep downfall as the movie managed to collect a meager 50 Lakhs, thanks to the negative reviews and average word of mouth.



The action spy thriller movie failed to cross the opening day record of Rajini's Kabali at the Tamil Nadu box office where in the latter had grossed a staggering 21.5Cr.



The first weekend tally of Vivegam stands at 77Cr, which though looks solid on an overall basis, is considered to be meager considering the costs involved with the movie. Having been sold to a whopping 85Cr (theatricals alone), the movie is required to cross over 150Cr to break even, which now seems to be a daunting task.