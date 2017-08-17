 »   »   » Vivegam Trailer: Lauded By Celebrities & Audiences Alike!

With less than a week to go for the grand release of Thala Ajith's Vivegam, the director of the movie, Siruthai Siva, announced the release of the movie's trailer through his Twitter account. The trailer which was released at 12:01 am was embraced by hardcore fans of Thala like never before.

The trailer confirms one thing very clearly, the fact that major parts of movie are shot in Bulgaria and the appeal and richness strikes and shines on-screen big time.



Ajith with a clean-shaven look as a Military Officer in the said attire looks ravishing and oozes dynamic screen presence. His body looks well-toned and one must appreciate the dedication and hard work being put in by the 46-year-old actor.



The movie, which seems to be a cat-rat race between the protagonist and the antagonist is sure to offer some engaging sequences. Vivek Oberoi who is said to be donning the role of the antagonist might be seen in two different shades; one being a close aid to the protagonist and then turning his back to the former.



The chemistry between Ajith & Kajal seems to have been worked out well by Siva by not increasing the dose of superficiality. They are projected as a married couple with a pinch of dignified romance and thereby catering to Ajith's age and personality.



Akshara Haasan comes and goes in just a couple of frames, but is sure to have bagged a meaty role. The young actress seems to be adding a purpose to the movie and we assume her characterisation would be pivotal.



Locations and cinematography are top-notch and the grandeur in totality elevates the standards of the movie. After Veeram (a village backdrop) & Vedhalam (Chennai backdrop), Siva has elevated himself by multifolds in terms of making and production value.



The glimpse of a bike stunt sequence will be one of the major highlights of the movie and Ajith, no wonder, is sure to excel in his strong zone.



The last dialogue of the trailer by Vivek Oberoi which roughly translates to "He doesn't go down or part away with his life without fighting. The more you bring him down, the more he rises high and high like a phoenix" is sure to send Thala's fans into tizzy as it can be related to the actor's real life.



Let's check out the responses from some of the celebrities...



Ramya Nambeesan: #VivegamTrailer is raging like fire!! Looks like a Hollywood thriller. Wishing the best for Ajith sir @directorsiva sir & the entire team- Sic



Nazriya Nazim: #VivegamTrailer Vera level! Goosebumps felt all over. Giving us a grt lvl of expectations & Ajith sir is on Can't wait to experience it- Sic



Mahima Nambiar: OMG!!! #VivegamTrailer is super awesome. Ajith sir at his best. Thank u @directorsiva for making this. Wishes to the entire team on success- Sic



Numbers are something which are closely associated with Ajith and his fans. After the record-breaking statistics of Vivegam's teaser, the trailer is not left behind and is now the most liked trailer in South Indian cinema and this was achieved well within 12 hours.



The trailer clocked 100K likes within 30 minutes of its release and a jaw-dropping 300K likes, 2.5M views within the first 12 hours of its release. Quite a feat!



The pre-release business is already humongous which is said to be sold for a whopping 120 cr and has already earned the distinguished tag of a biggest non-Rajini, non-Shankar movie in terms of pre-release business.



With the platform being set and an added advantage of a long weekend on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, one hopes that the movie performs in a stupendous manner at the box office.