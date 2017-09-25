 »   »   » When Mersal Smashed YouTube Records!

Kollywood audience witnessed a giant Tsunami on 21st Sept, 2017, at 6 pm on social media. Thalapathy Vijay's much awaited flick, Mersal, which is slated for a wide and grand release this Diwali on Oct 19, has been in news for more than a reason ever since the shooting kick-started.

The teaser of Mersal was released on Youtube on account of director Atlee's birthday and guess what, fans of Vijay went on a serious rampage and created severe damage to existing YouTube teaser records.



Not too long ago, Thala Ajith's Vivegam teaser was released which was given a warm welcome by the actor's fans. The Ajith-starrer teaser crossed the records set by Rajinikanth's Kabali and went on to become the most liked teaser of Indian cinema. Few weeks later, the teaser crossed the record of Star Wars and thus crowned itself as the most liked teaser in the world.



By the end of 74 days, Thala's teaser garnered 596k likes and earned a unique distinction of the most liked teaser in the world. This called for an emergency amongst Vijay fans who were all set to break loose and create a gigantic record which could be beyond anyone's comprehension.



The grandeur teaser garnered 25k likes in just 90 sec, 50k likes in 3 Min, 75k likes in 7 Min, 100k likes in 10 Min, 150k likes in 15 Min, 175k likes in 19 Min and 200k likes in just 22 Min.



This was immensely crazy which made all neutral audience and social bloggers go flabbergasted. Vivegam's life time teaser record was surpassed within a few hours and earned the distinction of the first ever teaser in the world to gain 600k and 700k likes.



After 22.5 hours of its release, the teaser has garnered a stupendous 720k like with over 11 Million staggering views. This serves as a huge promotion for the movie.



However, Mersal teaser is also part of an infamous record of garnering over 157k dislikes within a single day and thereby earning the tag of the most disliked teaser of Tamil Cinema. The records of the teaser are in such alienate level that the viewers paid very minimal attention to the impressive cuts of the teaser.



The teaser of Mersal is huge, lavish and colourful. The movie will be set in two different eras where the senior character played by Vijay will be set in the 1980s which could convey the rich tradition and values of Tamil Nadu and Jallikattu.



The present generation is set in the local soil and abroad where Vijay who plays a magician, is shown in a suave makeover. One will have to wait and see whether there is a possibility for a third Vijay.



Vijay looks fit, stylish and appealing. Atlee looks more promising and proves that he was indeed an associate of director Shankar as it was reflecting in his teaser cuts and shot orchestration.



AR Rahman's background music which is a culmination of folk beat and contemporary music is just a treat to one's ears. Return of legendary comedian, Vadivelu is one of the highlights of the movie.



One will have to wait and watch whether Mersal will make wonders at box office much similar to its teaser record.