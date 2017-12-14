 »   »   » When Vijay Sethupathi Turned Emotional!

Vijay Sethupathi is different in many ways, among the young crop of actors in Tamil industry. The talented actor is known for his versatility on acting front and intense persona. The actor devotes a lot of time for causes that he holds dear to his heart.

The Vikram Vedha actor recently participated in an event organised for transgenders, in which he turned very emotional. He is playing, Shilpa, a transgender, in the upcoming movie Super Deluxe. The actor admitted that he has felt the pain of rejection from the society.

Vijay Sethupathi gave a moving speech in which he said that transgenders and women should not expect their freedom from anyone but take it in their hands. He also added that his dream is to see the third gender rise in stature to equality in the society.

The actor had stunned audiences with his look from Thiagarajan Kumararaja's next film Super Deluxe, which was earlier titled as Aneethi Kathaigal. The film is said to be an anthology and the film features Vijay Sethupathy in the role of a transgender.

Vijay's character is called Shilpa, and he appeared in a red sari, sporting shades. The film has well-known directors such as Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan Shankar as co-writers.

It's the first time in Kollywood that four directors have joined hands for a project. And Vijay Sethupathi is absolutely on a roll with the rousing success of his movies recently.