 »   »   » While Vijay’s Mersal Gets One, Ajith’s Vivegam Gets None!

Well, the second half of 2017 is sure to offer some massive treats to Thala & Thalapathy fans. With Thala Ajith's Vivegam all geared up to release in the subsequent week, expectations are sky-rocketing as it has been close to 2 years since an Ajith movie has hit the screens. The teaser of the movie has set a series of records and is, officially, now the most liked Indian teaser standing at 532K likes.

Initially the movie was slated for an August 10 release, due to which a few small scale movies had plans of backing out of the race. Director Ram's recently released Taramani, which hit screens on August 11 opened to highly positive reviews and critical acclaim.



Ram initially feared less number of screens due to Vivegam's mania and was supposedly miffed with the producer's idea of clashing with Thala Ajith's movie.



In his speech, the director confessed that, "the film was finding it hard to get to the silver screens, and producer JSK had to undergo a lot of financial issues. One fine day at the audio launch of Andaava Kaanom, JSK announced that Taramani would release on Aug 11, along with Vivegam (earlier speculated to release on Aug 10)."



"I got very angry and told him how stupid it is, to release along with Vivegam. Then I thought, our film wouldn't get enough screens. At least when it is releasing with Vivegam, the producer can say that we got lesser number of screens only because of Vivegam."



"I was confused for some three, four days, and then Andrea convinced me and told that even if Taramani releases along with Vivegam, it won't impact much because both the films have contrastingly different storylines and treatment. Moreover, she also added that our film would release for sure, which in itself is a big success for us."



Now that Vivegam has locked its release date to August 24, on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi, it seems to be facing no real competition from any other movie.

Ajith's previous biggest blockbuster, Mankatha, too was released on Ganesh Chaturthi and one must wait to see whether Vivegam would replicate Mankatha's success.



Meanwhile, Vijay's much awaited Mersal has locked its release date on the occasion of Diwali. The movie is all set to be an all-time blockbuster for Thalapathy as everything seems to have fallen together and looks rock solid on papers.



The hit combo of Vijay-Atlee, post the stupendous success of Theri comes together for a story being penned by Vijendra Prasad (Baahubali fame) while AR Rahaman composes the music with a Jallikattu theme based background, has been stitched together for a blockbuster product.



Undoubtedly a biggie this Diwali, Mersal would have to co-exist with Gautham Karthik's Har Har Mahadevaki, where the latter's makers have confirmed its Diwali's arrival.

The teaser of Har Har Mahadevaki has been successful in creating a buzz and has drawn a mixed feedback from the audience. Chiyaan Vikram's Sketch too, is rumoured to see light this Diwali.



All said and done, it would be the content of these two movies which will propel the prospects at the box office irrespective of the competition and hype.