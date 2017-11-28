 »   »   » Will Vijay, Ajith And Suriya Battle At The Box Office?

Going by the present trend and happenings, Diwali 2018, by all magnitude would be humongous. After a gap of 15 long years, the coming Diwali could witness an epic clash between the present generation stars. The last time Vijay Ajith and Suriya battled at the box office was in 2003.

A Quick Rewind: Diwali 2003

Way back in 2003, the said three stars had locked horns with each other for the festive occasion. Vijay, who was on the verge of getting a makeover from being a lover boy to a mass hero, entered the scene with Thirumalai.

Ajith, had donned the role of a police officer for the first time in his career and the movie was riding high on expectations. So much was the expectation level that, the remake rights of the movie was bought by Telugu actor Rajashekar even before the release of the movie.

Suriya on the other hand was basking in the success of Mounam Pesiyadhe and Kaakha Kaakha. Pithamagan, a movie with terrific names on papers with the likes of Bala, Vikram, Suriya, Ilaiyaraaja etc. was all set to make wonders at the box office.

Result



Both Suriya and Vijay emerged as Diwali winners as Pithamagan and Thirumalai were well received by the audience resulting in commercial success. Ajith's Anjaneya fizzled out at the box office due to its screen treatment and lack of consistency in the direction.

The Possible Clash: Diwali 2018

Thalapathy Vijay is riding high post the stupendous success of Mersal, and the actor would be joining hands with his favourite director, AR Murugadoss, who was earlier the reason for Vijay's major blockbusters, Thuppakki and Kaththi.

Sun Pictures would be bankrolling the movie and the promotions of the movie would be top-notch. An official confirmation about the movie's release date is yet to be announced.

Thala Ajith, will be seen collaborating with Siruthai Siva for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. The upcoming project is titled as Viswasam, which will be funded by Sai Jyothi Films. Yuvan Shankar Raja is rumoured to be scoring music for the movie.

Though Ajith boasts of a loyal fan base, his previous movie met with mixed reactions which eventually did not do well at the box office. Ajith fans are hoping for a good content and execution by Siva as they are sure that a decent word of mouth for the movie would do wonders at the box office.

Suriya, who pulls off extraordinary stuff even with mediocre directors has now got a chance to expose his complete potential as he would be working with the master class director, Selvaraghavan.

The 36th movie of Suriya's career is confirmed by Selva that it would not be another run around the mill kind of a movie but instead offers a different experience to the viewers.

Though it would be the clash of these three stars, the scene is way too different from 2003 as all the three stars are giant names in Kollywood circles. One could expect an epic clash and a huge amount of money spinning at the box office if all three movies release together.