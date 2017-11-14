 »   »   » WOW! Superstar Rajinikanth Has Praises For Aramm!

Aramm, starring Nayanthara in the lead role has been the talking point in the Kollywood circle, ever since its release on November 10, 2017. The film, directed by Gopi Nainar has been receiving some stunning reviews upon its release.

According to the reports, none other than superstar Rajinikanth has watched Aramm and reportedly, he has loved the movie. KJR Studios, the production house of Aramm confirmed the same through their twitter account.



Reportedly, Superstar Rajinikanth congratulated the entire team upon watching Aramm. Take a look at the tweet send out by the team..



The one & only @superstarrajini watched #Aramm and congratulated our team. We're on cloud nine! Your words push us to strive harder sir..

— KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) November 13, 2017

Well, that is definitely a big prize for Aramm and the entire cast and crew of the movie. Words of praises from a big superstar like Rajinikanth will definitely do a lot good for the movie.



Meanwhile, Aramm has got a good start at the box office. According to a report by Behindwoods, Aramm fetched 1.08 Crores on its opening weekend, which is a good figure.



Aramm, features Nayanthara in the lead role and she essays the role of an IAS officer named Madhivadhini. The film has been tagged as a fine thriller, which has an important social angle, as well. Aramm is expected to reach newer heights at the box office in the coming days.

