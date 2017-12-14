 »   »   » Young Compere Found Dead In Mumbai!

In a dreadful incident in Mumbai a young compère was found dead at Malwani, in the suburbs. The woman, Arpita Tiwari, is said to be a resident of Mira Road.

According to the reports, the police are questioning her boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav, her friend and flatmates to get to the bottom of the matter and to ascertain the cause of her death.

The young woman reportedly arrived at the location with her boyfriend. As per emerging reports and from the version of highly placed officials, investigations point towards it being a case of suicide.

The 24-year-old compere, Arpita Tiwari and Jadhav, who is said to be a 30-year-old animation expert, had arrived at the 19-storey Manavsthal Heights around 3 am, to visit a mutual friend.

According to Jadhav they went to sleep around 4 am. But around 7 am, Tiwari's friend woke up and said that he wanted to use the bathroom. But it was found locked from inside.

The police was told that it was assumed that Tiwari was inside and did not knock again until half-an-hour later, when she still did not respond.

The friend reportedly woke up Jadhav, who helped him find a key to the washroom. They opened the door, but did not see Tiwari inside. Later they happened to notice that a glass pane of the window had been removed.

Later Jadhav and his friend found Tiwari's body in second floor duct between two building wings. Immediately the manager called the police. And according to the Police, Jadhav and Tiwari had been in a relationship for the past five years.

It is heard that the families of the couple knew of this and there were talks of marriage. Police also said they have not managed to find a suicide note from the scene. But alcohol bottles were recovered from the apartment. The body of Tiwari's has been sent for autopsy and further details will be known soon.