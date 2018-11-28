 »   »   »  Amy Jackson And Not Rajinikanth Or Akshay To Be The Baddie Of 2.0? 5 Twists To Look Out For

Amy Jackson Villain Of 2.0

The awesome trailer of 2.0 suggests that Akshay Kumar is the villain of the sci-fi thriller. Apparently, Akki plays the role of a ghoulish creature who has the ability to control cellphones. Most movie buffs are convinced that the 'Khiladi' is the baddie, however, there might be a major twist in the tale. The makers have kept Amy's character under wraps. And, for all one knows, the Brit beauty might turn out to the antagonist.

The Fourth Avatar

Judging by the trailer, Rajini will be seen in three different avatars in the film namely Chitti, Dr Vasi and 2.0. However, there is a fourth avatar as well. The fourth avarar might just turn out to be the 'X Factor' of the film and shake up things big time.

A Cameo From Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai was an integral part of Enthiran and she looked pretty good with Rajinikanth. While she is not a part of 2.0, Shankar has mentioned that her character is going to be mentioned throughout the film. If her character appears briefly on the big screen during a flash back sequence, we might just get one epic theatre moment.

Akshay's Gruesome Death Scene

The buzz is that Akshay Kumar's character is going to die a painful death and then return as a shape-shifter. If Akki's death sequence is executed properly, it might just turn out to be one of the most shocking twists of the film.

A Love Triangle!

The romantic triangle between Aish and the two Rajinis was a key aspect of Enthiran and it upped the film's commercial appeal in a big way. If the makers involve a similar sub-plot in 2.0, it might go a long way in making the film a 'paisa vasool' affair.