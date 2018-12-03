 »   »   »  2.0: Are Some People Deliberately Misreporting The Box Office Numbers Of The Rajinikanth starrer?

Fake Znumbers Begin Doing The Rounds?

Shortly after 2.0 hit the screens reports of it collecting merely Rs 13 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1 began doing the rounds and they ruffled a few feathers. Soon, it became clear that the numbers were fake and way below the actual ones. According to a leading website, a few industry industry insiders deliberately spread these fake numbers in order to damage the film's prospects.

Are Some Elements Trying To Damage Rajinikanth's Image?

The website further claims that these fake numbers were spread because of a hidden agenda. Elaborating further, the report stated that this might have been done as some people just cannot tolerate the fact that even four decades after his debut, Rajini remains the king of hearts.

2.0 Is The Pride Of Indian Cinema!

2.0 is arguably the best thing to happen to Tamil cinema and can well and truly be termed the pride of India. Spreading such negativity about it for the sake of an 'agenda', is completely unacceptable. Let us hope that such a thing never happens again.

2.0 Rises Above Negativity

Luckily, the negativity has not affected 2.0. The film has managed to cross the Rs 400 Crore mark at the Worldwide box office and crush all competition. In has done tremendous business in Rajini's 'Qilla' Chennai. Its 4-day gross stands at Rs 10 Creore which is new record for a Kollywood film. Let us hope that it continues its golden run and 'neutralises' all the negativity. Enough said!