 »   »   »  2.0 To Be The Clean & True BLOCKBUSTER For Superstar Rajinikanth After Endhiran?

As expected, 2.0 has gained the love and attention of the entire moviegoers, right on the very first day of its release. Rajinikanth and Shankar, the combo which has given us blcokbusters like Sivaji and Enthiran, has come up with yet another fascinating venture in the form of 2.0. The initial reports for 2.0 have been largely positive with the audiences extremely happy in the way the film has shaped out to be. If the initial trend is anything to go by, 2.0 has a big blockbuster written all over it and it seems like the movie will be the clean and true blockbuster of Rajinikanth after the big success of Enthiran in 2010.
Enthiran's Phenomenal Success
Enthiran, which released back in the year 2010 had enjoyed a phenomenal outing in the theatres. The film had won unanimously positive reviews and its box office numbers scaled to newer heights with the movie going on to become the top grossing Tamil movie. The film was a true blockbuster and Rajinikanth delivered yet another industry hit with Enthiran.
The Expectations
With the tremendous success of Enthiran, the audiences were in high hope for the next ventures of Rajinikanth. The movies that followed were expected to break the records of Enthiran and emerge as industry hits. Moreover, audiences had to wait for close to 4 years to witness the next movie of Rajinikanth.
Movies That Followed
Kochadaiyaan was the Rajinikanth movie that followes and the film made use motion capture technology came 4 years after Enthiran. In the same year, Lingaa also came out in the theatres. But, the two movies couldn't live up to the huge expectations bestowed on them.
There were huge expectations on both Kabali and Kaala. It is a fact that Kabali did set the cash registers ringing so was the case with Kaala. But, it is again a fact that the film couldn't make much of an impact with the masses akin to the superstar's big hits like Enthiran, Sivaji etc.
2.0 Set To Be Roaring Success??
Well, 2.0 has seemingly made it up for all that as the superstar is back in full form. Reportedly, the film has already done a fabulous pre-release business. The stakes and the expectations on the film is very high but still, going by the word of mouth and reports, the movie is sure to earn the tag of a blockbuster in the days to come. The theatrical collections of the film itself are expected to break newer records and thus turn out to be an industry hit.