 »   »   »  2.0 To Be The Clean & True BLOCKBUSTER For Superstar Rajinikanth After Endhiran?

Enthiran's Phenomenal Success

Enthiran, which released back in the year 2010 had enjoyed a phenomenal outing in the theatres. The film had won unanimously positive reviews and its box office numbers scaled to newer heights with the movie going on to become the top grossing Tamil movie. The film was a true blockbuster and Rajinikanth delivered yet another industry hit with Enthiran.

The Expectations

With the tremendous success of Enthiran, the audiences were in high hope for the next ventures of Rajinikanth. The movies that followed were expected to break the records of Enthiran and emerge as industry hits. Moreover, audiences had to wait for close to 4 years to witness the next movie of Rajinikanth.

Movies That Followed

Kochadaiyaan was the Rajinikanth movie that followes and the film made use motion capture technology came 4 years after Enthiran. In the same year, Lingaa also came out in the theatres. But, the two movies couldn't live up to the huge expectations bestowed on them.

There were huge expectations on both Kabali and Kaala. It is a fact that Kabali did set the cash registers ringing so was the case with Kaala. But, it is again a fact that the film couldn't make much of an impact with the masses akin to the superstar's big hits like Enthiran, Sivaji etc.

2.0 Set To Be Roaring Success??

Well, 2.0 has seemingly made it up for all that as the superstar is back in full form. Reportedly, the film has already done a fabulous pre-release business. The stakes and the expectations on the film is very high but still, going by the word of mouth and reports, the movie is sure to earn the tag of a blockbuster in the days to come. The theatrical collections of the film itself are expected to break newer records and thus turn out to be an industry hit.