 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections(2 Weeks): Rajinikanth's Film Enters The Rs 20-Crore Club In Chennai

The much-loved Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most successful stars in the Tamil film industry. He has won the hearts of countless fans because of his stylish on-screen mannerisms and humble nature. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest big release 2.0. The film hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and destroyed Sarkar at the Chennai box office. Now, two weeks after its release, 2.0 has set a new record at the box officew.
A New Record
According to the noted industry tracker Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has become the first movie to collect more than Rs 20 Crore at the Chennai box office. After 14 days its collections stand at Rs 20.11 Crore and this is quite a phenomenal figure.
Rajni Strikes Back
The lacklustre performance of Kaala and Kabali took a toll on Rajinikanth's standing as a leading man. In fact, his detractors even said that his time was up. With 2.0, the Superstar has silenced his critics and proved that he is still the 'only one'. 2.0 has achieved something truly phenomenal and no other film is likely to break this record anytime soon.
The Healthy WOM Does The Trick!
The general feeling is that 2.0 is a grand and gripping masterpiece and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's 'larger-than-life' image. Most critics have also stated that the maverick film-maker Shankar is in top form and he has come up with a mindblowing narrative that not only entertains but also gives the fans plenty to think about. The healthy WOM seems to have done the trick, helping 2.0 set the box office on fire and remain the top pick of the fans.
To Conclude...
Given Rajinikanth's stardom, 2.0 should face no difficulties in continuing its dream run at the ticket window. The mahnum opus might slow down a bit when Odiyan arrives in theatres tomorrow(December 14, 2018). However, it should still remain the top pick of the target audience. All in all, 2.0's reign is far from over. Enough said!
