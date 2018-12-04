English
2.0 Box Office Collections (5 Days): After A Grand Weekend, The Film Passes The Monday Test In Style

    2.0 has been ruling the box office charts ever since its release on November 29, 2018. The movie enjoying an amazing opening weekend in all the release centres. The 4-day long weekend turned out to be a fruitful one for the movie and all eyes were on the movie's peformance during the weekdays. Well, 2.0 had to maintain a good momentum on the weekdays as well and for that it had to pass the Monday test. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres in Kerala, 2.0 did get an amazing opening weekend. How well did the movie perform on its very first Monday? Read 2.0 box office collections report to get the answers.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    The film had as many as 44 shows on its first Monday at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 went on to fetch as 8.14 Lakhs in total on Monday at an occupancy rate of approximately 45 %.

    Passes The Monday Test

    Well, 2.0 has shown its power at the box office by fetching above 8 Lakhs on a weekday and it could be said that the movie has passed the Monday test. The increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows also talks about the positive trend.

    The 3D Shows

    Well, the 3D version of the film continues to enjoy the attention that it has been getting. At the Kochi multiplexes, the 3D version has over 30 shows and these shows have fetched the maximum with an occupancy rate of 61% in total.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    5 Days Collections

    Meanwhile, 2.0 is all set to cross the 70-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched approximately 69.57 Lakhs from its 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

