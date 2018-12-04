 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (5 Days): After A Grand Weekend, The Film Passes The Monday Test In Style

At The Kochi Multiplexes

The film had as many as 44 shows on its first Monday at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 went on to fetch as 8.14 Lakhs in total on Monday at an occupancy rate of approximately 45 %.

Passes The Monday Test

Well, 2.0 has shown its power at the box office by fetching above 8 Lakhs on a weekday and it could be said that the movie has passed the Monday test. The increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows also talks about the positive trend.

The 3D Shows

Well, the 3D version of the film continues to enjoy the attention that it has been getting. At the Kochi multiplexes, the 3D version has over 30 shows and these shows have fetched the maximum with an occupancy rate of 61% in total.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

5 Days Collections

Meanwhile, 2.0 is all set to cross the 70-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched approximately 69.57 Lakhs from its 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.