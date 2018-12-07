 »   »   »  2.0 8 Days Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth's Magnum Opus Continues Its Terrific Run

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most revered names in the Tamil film industry. The legendary actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charismatic personality, stylish on-screen mannerisms and remarkable versatility as an actor. At present, 'Thalaiva' is in the limelight because of his latest release 2.0. The Shankar directorial hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and got off to a fantastic response at the Chennai box office. It has managed to hold on since emerged as an 'industry hit'. Here is the latest report.
8 Days' Report
According to the latest reports, 2.0 has managed to collect nearly Rs 14.59 Crore at the Chennai box office in 8 days and emerge as a big winner. The film should enter the elite Rs 15-crore club today(December 7, 2018) and send Rajini's fans into a state of frenzy.
Rajini Proves He Is The Boss
Chennai has always been Rajinikanth's fort and the phenomenal response to 2.0 has highlighted this fact quite well. Moreover, it has set the benchmark so high that Rajini's 'rivals' might find it extremely difficult to catch up with him.
The Positive WOM Does The Trick
The is that 2.0 is a grand and visually stunning masterpiece and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's 'larger-than-life' image. Most critics have also stated that the ace director Shankar is in top form and he has come up with a compelling narrative that not only entertains but also gives the fans some food for thought. The healthy WOM seems to have done the trick and helped 2.0 have a long run at the box office.
To Conclude...
2.0 is the undisputed top choice of the movie buffs in Chennai and things are unlikely to change over the second weekend. Rajinikanth's star power and the the lack of competition is likely to help 2.0 break more records in the coming days. The collections have dipped during the weekdays, however, business should pick up big time over the second weekend. Enough said!
