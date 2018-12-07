 »   »   »  2.0 8 Days Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth's Magnum Opus Continues Its Terrific Run

8 Days' Report

According to the latest reports, 2.0 has managed to collect nearly Rs 14.59 Crore at the Chennai box office in 8 days and emerge as a big winner. The film should enter the elite Rs 15-crore club today(December 7, 2018) and send Rajini's fans into a state of frenzy.

Rajini Proves He Is The Boss

Chennai has always been Rajinikanth's fort and the phenomenal response to 2.0 has highlighted this fact quite well. Moreover, it has set the benchmark so high that Rajini's 'rivals' might find it extremely difficult to catch up with him.

The Positive WOM Does The Trick

The is that 2.0 is a grand and visually stunning masterpiece and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's 'larger-than-life' image. Most critics have also stated that the ace director Shankar is in top form and he has come up with a compelling narrative that not only entertains but also gives the fans some food for thought. The healthy WOM seems to have done the trick and helped 2.0 have a long run at the box office.

To Conclude...

2.0 is the undisputed top choice of the movie buffs in Chennai and things are unlikely to change over the second weekend. Rajinikanth's star power and the the lack of competition is likely to help 2.0 break more records in the coming days. The collections have dipped during the weekdays, however, business should pick up big time over the second weekend. Enough said!