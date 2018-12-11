 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Report(Day 12): Rajinikanth's Film Beats Baahubali 2, Leaves Prabhas Fans Shocked

Day 12 Collections

According to the latest trade reports, 2.0 raked in nearly Rs 62 Lakh at the Chennai box office on Monday(December 10, 2018) and continued its dream run Its 12-day gross stands at Rs 19.03 Crore.

2.0 Defeats Baahubali 2

2.0's phenomenal performance at the Chennai box office has helped it beat Baahubali 2 with absolute ease. The SS Rajamouli directorial had collected Rs 18 Crore at the Chennai box office during its entire lifetime. This clearly proves the Chitti is mightier than even the king of Mahishmati.

The WOM Is Awesome!

The general feeling is that 2.0 is a visually stunning film and it has brought back the 'old Rajinikanth'. Most critics have also said that the ace director Shankar is in top form and has come up with an engaging plot that not only entertains the fans but also gives them plenty of food for thought As such, the WOM is healthy and this seems to have worked wonders for it.

The Way Ahead!

2.0 is likely to remain the undisputed boss of the Chennai box office till the Mollywood fantasy-drama Odiyan hits the screens this Friday(December 14, 2018). While the Mohanlal starrer might slow it down to a limited extent, 2.0 is still likely to remain the top choice of the target audience. As such, Rajini mania is set to run wild for some more time. 2.0's success is bound to silence Rajinikanth's detractors and prove that he is the 'only one'. Enough said!