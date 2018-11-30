English
 »   »   »  2.0 Day 1 Box Office Collections : Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s Film Opens On A TERRIFIC Note

2.0 Day 1 Box Office Collections : Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s Film Opens On A TERRIFIC Note

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It is no secret that the Shankar-directed 2.0 is the biggest and most ambitious Indian film in the of all time. Shot on an enviable budget of nearly Rs 500 Crore, the magnum opus had created plenty of pre-release buzz due to its mesmerising trailer and mesmerising visual effects. The film also marks the first and perhaps only collaboration between Rajini and the Bollywood star Akshay and this is one of the major highlights of the film.

    2.0 hit the screens on Thursday(November 29, 2018) and it seems to have opened to a thunderous response at the Chennai box office. Here is the complete report.

    Day 1 Collections

    According to the latest trade estimates, 2.0 has shattered all possible records and opened on a MINDBLOWING note at the Chennai box office. Its Day 1 collections are likely to be around Rs 2.50 Crore. If this is the case, 2.0 will dethrone sarkar and give the ‘Thalaiva Army' a reason to rejoice.

    Rajini Mania Grips The WORLD

    The film has done exceptionally well in almost all the other markets as well. Its Day 1 (Worldwide) gross is around Rs 125 Crore. This is truly a phenomenal feat and it proves that Rajinikanth is still the king of the box office. Interestingly, unlike Sarkar, 2.0 has been released on a working day. And, needless to say, this makes its performance even more exceptional.

    2.0 Has Hit The ‘Dot’

    The general feeling is that 2.0 is a visually stunning film and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's ‘mass hero image'. The critics have also pointed out that the director Shankar has come up with a storyline that is entertaining yet meaningful at the same time. As such, the WOM is a healthy and is likely to help 2.0 big time over the weekend

    The Way Ahead...

    The positive reviews and Rajinikanth's unparalleled star power should help 2.0 remain unstoppable at the Chennai box office. The weekend collections are likely to be historic. All in all, the 2.0 could well and truly emerge as Rajini's first clean hit since Enthiran. Rajini mania is well and truly upon us and it's time for all the Rajini fans to go ‘Wow'. Enough said!

    Most Read: 2.0 Review: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-Shankar Movie Offers An Out Of This World Visual Experience!

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth akshay kumar
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 1:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue