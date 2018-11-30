 »   »   »  2.0 Day 1 Box Office Collections : Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s Film Opens On A TERRIFIC Note

Day 1 Collections

According to the latest trade estimates, 2.0 has shattered all possible records and opened on a MINDBLOWING note at the Chennai box office. Its Day 1 collections are likely to be around Rs 2.50 Crore. If this is the case, 2.0 will dethrone sarkar and give the ‘Thalaiva Army' a reason to rejoice.

Rajini Mania Grips The WORLD

The film has done exceptionally well in almost all the other markets as well. Its Day 1 (Worldwide) gross is around Rs 125 Crore. This is truly a phenomenal feat and it proves that Rajinikanth is still the king of the box office. Interestingly, unlike Sarkar, 2.0 has been released on a working day. And, needless to say, this makes its performance even more exceptional.

2.0 Has Hit The ‘Dot’

The general feeling is that 2.0 is a visually stunning film and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's ‘mass hero image'. The critics have also pointed out that the director Shankar has come up with a storyline that is entertaining yet meaningful at the same time. As such, the WOM is a healthy and is likely to help 2.0 big time over the weekend

The Way Ahead...

The positive reviews and Rajinikanth's unparalleled star power should help 2.0 remain unstoppable at the Chennai box office. The weekend collections are likely to be historic. All in all, the 2.0 could well and truly emerge as Rajini's first clean hit since Enthiran. Rajini mania is well and truly upon us and it's time for all the Rajini fans to go ‘Wow'. Enough said!