 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Day 2): After Beating Sarkar, Rajinikanth’s Film Continues Its Good Run!

A Terrific Day 2

According to Ramesh Bala, 2.0 raked in nearly Rs 2.13 Crore at the Chennai box office on Friday and remained unstoppable. The film's 2-day gross currently stands at Rs 4.77 Crore and this is a phenomenal figure.

Rajini Silences His Detractors

Rajinikanth's previous two releases namely Kabali and Kaala did not quite live up to the expectations despite the hype. And, needless to say, this had put a question mark on his standing in the industry. The phenomenal response to 2.0 clearly proves Rajini is still the man to beat. Moreover, he still remains the undisputed ‘Thalaiva' of Tami cinema.

The WOM Is Positive

The consensus is that 2.0 is a visually stunning extravaganza and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's larger-than-life image. Most critics have also pointed out that the the ace director Shankar is in top form and he has come up with a solid story that is engaging and thought-provoking. As such, the WOM is simply terrific and this is likely to help 2.0 smash more records over the weekend.

The Road Ahead...

2.0 is all set to have a terrific first weekend at the Chennai box office and create history. The advance booking for Saturday and Sunday is solid and this indicates the collections are going to be epic. Moreover, despite the recent setbacks, Rajinikanth is still Tamil cinema's biggest brand. His popularity should help the film stay strong for many more days. All in all, Rajini mania is truly upon us. Enough said!