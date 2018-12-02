 »   »   »  2.0 Day 3 Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth Mania Reigns Supreme!

Day 3 Collections

According to the latest trade reports, 2.0 collected nearly Rs 2.57 Crore on Saturday(December 1, 2018) and continued its glorious run at the Chennai box office. Its 3-day gross currently stands at Rs 7.34 Crore.

Rajini Is In Top Form Again

Rajinikanth's last few releases did not quite live up to the expectations and this took a toll on his standing in the industry. The phenomenal response to 2.0 proves that ‘Thalaiva' is still the boss of the box office and the top choice of the masses. Moreover, it also proves that Shankar is someone who knows how to make use of Rajini's stardom.

The WOM Is Solid

The general feeling is that 2.0 is a visually astounding magnum opus and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's grand on-screen image. Most critics have also pointed out that Shankar is in top form and has managed to give us a solid story that is engaging and meaningful at the same time. As such, the WOM is simply terrific and this is likely to help 2.0 remain the unstoppable in the coming days.

The Road Ahead...

2.0 is all set to have a monstrous first Sunday and break a few records. The buzz is that, if all goes well, the film could possibly break in to the Rs 10-crore club in the first four days itself. The film is also likely to have a free run at the CBO till Adanga Maru hits the screens on December 21, 2018. Enough said!