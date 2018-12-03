 »   »   »  2.0 Day 4 Box Office Collections Report : Rajinikanth's Film Has A Monstrous First Weekend!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There's no denying the fact that the iconic Rajinikanth is one of the most respected names in the Tami film industry today. 'Thalaiva', as countless movie buffs like to call him, enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his gripping personality and engaging on-screen antics. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release 2.0. The Shankar directorial hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and opened to a thunderous response at the Chennai box office.
It stayed strong on Friday(December 30, 2018) and Saturday(December 1, 2018) and continued its glorious run. Thereafter, it witnessed good growth on Sunday(December 3, 2018). Here is the 2.0 Day 4 box office report.
Day 4 Collections
According to the noted trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 2.0 collected nearly Rs 2.75 Crore at the Chennai box office on Sunday and remained the top choice of the fans. The film's 4-day gross stands at Rs 10 Crore. Needless to say, this is a remarkable figure and it proves that Rajinikanth is still the 'Boss' on the box office.
Rajini Is Still The 'Only One'
Rajinikanth's last few releases did not quite live up to the expectations and failed to satisfy his fans. As such, many in the industry were not sure about whether 2.0 would connect with the fans or not. The fantastic response to 2.0 clearly proves that those doubts were not justified.
The WOM Is Awesome!
Most critics are of the opinion that 2.0 is a visually stunning masterpiece and it does complete justice to Rajinikanth's larger-than-life image. They have also highlighted that the the ace director Shankar is in top form and he has come up with a relatable story that is gripping and thought-provoking. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this bodes well for 2.0
The Way Ahead
Given Rajinikanth stardom and the healthy WOM, 2.0 looks to remain the top pick of the fans for many more days to come. It is likely to witness a slight drop in the collections today(December 3, 2018). However, as Monday is a weekday, this should not be a cause of worry for the makers. Enough said!
