 »   »   »  2.0 Day 4 Box Office Collections Report : Rajinikanth's Film Has A Monstrous First Weekend!

Day 4 Collections

According to the noted trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 2.0 collected nearly Rs 2.75 Crore at the Chennai box office on Sunday and remained the top choice of the fans. The film's 4-day gross stands at Rs 10 Crore. Needless to say, this is a remarkable figure and it proves that Rajinikanth is still the 'Boss' on the box office.

Rajini Is Still The 'Only One'

Rajinikanth's last few releases did not quite live up to the expectations and failed to satisfy his fans. As such, many in the industry were not sure about whether 2.0 would connect with the fans or not. The fantastic response to 2.0 clearly proves that those doubts were not justified.

The WOM Is Awesome!

Most critics are of the opinion that 2.0 is a visually stunning masterpiece and it does complete justice to Rajinikanth's larger-than-life image. They have also highlighted that the the ace director Shankar is in top form and he has come up with a relatable story that is gripping and thought-provoking. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this bodes well for 2.0

The Way Ahead

Given Rajinikanth stardom and the healthy WOM, 2.0 looks to remain the top pick of the fans for many more days to come. It is likely to witness a slight drop in the collections today(December 3, 2018). However, as Monday is a weekday, this should not be a cause of worry for the makers. Enough said!