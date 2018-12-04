English
2.0 Box Office Collections (Day 5): Rajinikanth's Film Remains Strong Despite Slowing Down

    The self-made Superstar Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most popular actor in Tamil cinema today. Fondly called 'Thalaiva', the matinee idol enjoys a strong fan following thanks to courtesy his mesmerising on-screen mannerisms and humble nature. He is currently in the limelight thanks to his latest release 2.0. The Shankar-directed magnum opus hit the screens on Thursday and set the Chennai box office on fire. It collected Rs 2.64 Crore on Day 1 and beat Sarkar.

    It remained strong during the subsequent days and reigned supreme. On Monday(December 3, 2018), it witnessed a noticeable drop in the collections. Here is the 2.0 Day 5 report.

    2.0 Slows Down

    According to Ramesh Bala, 2.0 raked in nearly Rs 1.32 Crore at the Chennai box office on Monday and continued its dream run. This figure is considerably lower than the Day 1 collections. However, this should not be a cause of worry as Monday was a working day. The 5-day gross currently stands at Rs 11.4 Crore.

    It Remains The Boss

    Believe it or not, 2.0's Day 5 collections are a lot higher than the opening day figures of films such as Seema Raja(Rs 1 Crore) and Vishwaroopam 2(Rs 92 Lakh). And, this clearly proves that it is the top pick of the fans.

    Rajini Is Still The ‘Only One’

    Rajinikanth's previous two releases Kaala and Kabali did not quite live up to the expectations. Despite featuring strong narratives, they failed to do justice to Rajini's ‘mass hero' image and this left the fans heartbroken. The lukewarm response to these films affected Rajini's bankability. 2.0 has proved that ‘Thailaiva' is still the guy to beat and silenced his detractors in a big way

    The Future Looks Bright

    The general feeling is that 2.0 is a visual treat that boasts of a gripping plot and some impressive performances. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this bodes well for 2.0. The positive WOM and the lack of any competition should help the film remain unstoppable in the coming days. If this happens, it might shatter some more records in no time. Enough said!

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 1:05 [IST]
