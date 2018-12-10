 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections Latest Update: Rajinikanth's Film Enters An Elite Club In The US!

2.0 Enters The USD 5 Million Club

According to Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has officially entered the USD 5 million club at the US box office and this has proved that Rajini mania is a global phenomena. 2.0 has become the third Indian movie of 2018 to enter the elite club this year. The other films are Padmaavat and Sanju.

Next Only To Baahubali

2.0 has also become the third South film to rake in more than USD 5 Million at the US box office. The other films films to have accomplished the feat are Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Baahubali had raked in roughly USD 7 Million while its sequel collected nearly USD 20 Million.

The Positive WOM Does The Trick

Most people feel that 2.0 is a visually stunning film and it does complete justice to Rajinikanth's 'Superstar' image. Most critics have also pointed out that the ace director Shankar is in top form and has come up with a compelling plot that not only entertains the fans but also gives them plenty to think about. As such, the WOM is positive and this seems to have helped 2.0 remain the top choice of the fans.

The Way Ahead...

2.0 is likely to have a free run at the box office till the Mollywood biggie Odiyan hits the screens this Friday(December 14, 2018). While the Mohanlal starrer might slow it down a bit, 2.0 is still likely to remain the top choice of the Tamil audience. As such, 2.0's reign at the box office is far from over.