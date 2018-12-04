 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections(UK): Pockets A Big Record In The Opening Weekend Itself!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0's sensational run in the theatres continue and the film has indeed turned out to be one such film that could be called as a record-breaker. Being one of the most awaited Indian movies, the film was touted to reign at the top on the box office charts upon its release and 2.0 has in fact managed to do that with elan. The film has turned out to be a money-spinner, not only in India but in the overseas centres as well. In the UK, 2.0 did make a big release and the movie has in fact pocketed some of the major records as well. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know more.
Opening Weekend Collections
2.0 has indeed enjoyed a fabulous opening weekend in the UK as well. According to a recent tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched approximately £506,587 from its 4-day long weekend at the UK box office.
Beats The Record Of Sarkar
Well, with such a grand opening, 2.0 has reportedly overtaken the record for the best opening weekend by a Tamil movie at the UK box office. If reports are to be believed, Sarkar had fetched above £350K on its opening weekend.
Top Grossing South Indian Movie Of 2018
Well, by fetching above 4.5 Crores from UK region alone, 2.0 has pocketed another major record. Going by the reports, the film has turned out to be the top grossing South Indian movie of the year 2018 at the UK box office on its very first weekend itself.
The Way Ahead
Well, the way ahead looks smooth for 2.0 as the reports are indeed positive for the movie. The film is expected to continue this good run in the days to come as well and might even turn out to be the top grossing Tamil movie of all time.