 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections(Week 1): Rajinikanth's Film Rules The BO, Collects Rs 500 Crore

Earlier this year, the legendary Rajinikanth suffered a setback when Kaala failed to live up to the expectations and turned out to be a disappointment. Directed by the ace film-maker Pa Ranjith, the film did not do justice to Rajini's mass hero image and this proved to be its undoing. With the setback in the past, 'Thalaivaa' is currently in the limelight because of 2.0. The Shankar directorial hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and it seems to have had a monstrous Week 1 at the international box office. Here is the complete report.
Chitti Rules The Australia BO!
According to Ramesh Bala, 2.0 raked in nearly Rs 6 Crore at the Australia box office in the first week and remained the top choice of the target audience. In other words, Chitti stole the thunder down under.
2.0 Reigns Supreme In The UK
The film did equally well at the UK box office and collected nearly Rs 5.35 Crore in Week 1. This clearly shows that Rajinikanth is a global brand in the purest sense. It also bodes well for the film's antagonist Akshay Kumar and effectively gives him an edge over his contemporaries.
WW Gross
The makers of 2.0 have officially confirmed that the film has raked in more than Rs 500 Crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as a hit. Needless to say, this is a phenomenal figure and it is bound to send all the Thalaivaa fans into a state of frenzy.
The WOM Does The Trick!
The consensus is that 2.0 is a visually stunning extravaganza and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's 'mass hero' image. Most critics have also stated that the ace director Shankar has managed to come up with a compelling plot that not only entertains the fans but gives them plenty of food for thought. As such, the WOM is positive and this seems to have worked wonders for 2.0.
To Conclude...
The lacklustre response to Kaala and Kabali had taken a toll on Rajinikanth's standing in the industry. As such, many in the industry were not sure whether 2.0 would be able to rake in the moolah. The phenomenal response to 2.0 is bound to silence Rajinikanth's detractors and prove that he is the 'only one'. The film's success also illustrates that Shankar is someone who knows how to make full use of Thalaiva's stardom.
