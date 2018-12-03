 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collection(Worldwide): Beats Enthiran To Become All-time Top Grossing Tamil Movie!

100 & 200 Crore Clubs

Initially, it was reported that the film had crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office on its very first day of its release itself. The 200-Crore club was also not far away from the movie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The Official Update

A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the box office collections of the movie. Now, the makers of the film themselves have come up with an official update regarding the same.

400-Crore Mark

LYCA productions, took to their official Twitter account to reveal the exact box office collection figures of the movie. It has been revealed that the movie has crossed the 400-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Overtakes Enthiran

Well, with this announcement, it has been revealed that 2.0 has comfortably overtaken Enthiran, which also was a film from Rajinikanth-Shankar team. Reportedly, Enthiran had collected 288 Crores in total from the worldwide box office.

An Industry Hit

By Collecting 400 Crores at the worldwide box office, 2.0 has gone on to become the top grossing Tamil cinema of all time. As expected, Rajinikanth's 2.0 has turned out to be an industry hit.

The Way Ahead

Well, the first weekend was indeed a phenomenal one for the movie The way ahead also looks promising for the venture. If the movie could keep up with the same pace, we could see 2.0 breaking more and more box office records.