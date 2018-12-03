 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collection(Worldwide): Beats Enthiran To Become All-time Top Grossing Tamil Movie!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

2.0 is racing ahead at the box office and the movie has been setting new records upon its phenomenal arrive on November 29, 2018. The film did make a record release across the globe and the box office collections have been soaring to nwere heights at the worldwide box office. The Rajinikanth starrer has won the hearts of the audiences and Shankar has once again proved that he is the master of magnum opuses. Meanwhile, the audiences have been eager to know about the exact collections of the movie. Read 2.0 box office worldwide collections report to know more abput the same.
100 & 200 Crore Clubs
Initially, it was reported that the film had crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office on its very first day of its release itself. The 200-Crore club was also not far away from the movie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.
The Official Update
A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the box office collections of the movie. Now, the makers of the film themselves have come up with an official update regarding the same.
400-Crore Mark
LYCA productions, took to their official Twitter account to reveal the exact box office collection figures of the movie. It has been revealed that the movie has crossed the 400-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Overtakes Enthiran
Well, with this announcement, it has been revealed that 2.0 has comfortably overtaken Enthiran, which also was a film from Rajinikanth-Shankar team. Reportedly, Enthiran had collected 288 Crores in total from the worldwide box office.
An Industry Hit
By Collecting 400 Crores at the worldwide box office, 2.0 has gone on to become the top grossing Tamil cinema of all time. As expected, Rajinikanth's 2.0 has turned out to be an industry hit.
The Way Ahead
Well, the first weekend was indeed a phenomenal one for the movie The way ahead also looks promising for the venture. If the movie could keep up with the same pace, we could see 2.0 breaking more and more box office records.