English
 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office: Will The Impact Of Gaja Cyclone Affect The Collections Of The Movie?

2.0 Box Office: Will The Impact Of Gaja Cyclone Affect The Collections Of The Movie?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rajinikanth-Shankar team's 2.0 is gearing up to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The news surrounding the emphatic arrival of the movie has turned out to be the talk of the town and with such a big platform, the movie is sure to launch itself to newer heights at the box office. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to shatter some of the big box office records, especially in the Tamil Nadu regions. All eyes are on the numbers that the film would rake in the days to come and the film rightly has the potential for the same.

    Collections In The Coastal Areas

    Well, some of the coastal areas in Tamil Nadu are still reeling under the after effects of the cyclone and the relief activities are underway. Hence, it has to be seen whether 2.0's collections, especially in the single screens of the coastal areas will be affected or not.

    The Previous Releases

    Well, the previous releases like Kaatrin Mozhi and Thimiru Pudichavan, had opened to decent reviews in the theatres. These movies, especially Kattrin Mozhi, went on to do a decent business but still, many believed that these films had more power in it but the cyclone had affected the prospects of the movie in many regions.

    The Advance Booking

    However, the advance booking for 2.0 has been on the positive side, especially in the city centres. Hence, the film is expected to set some big box office records on its very first day in Tamil Nadu.

    No Stopping 2.0

    Nevertheless, if the film opens to positive reviews, there would be no stopping 2.0, even if rains hit the regions in the days to come and audiences would flock in to the theatres. As such is the craze surrounding the movie and the big team involved in this much awaited venture.

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue