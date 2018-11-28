 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office: Will The Impact Of Gaja Cyclone Affect The Collections Of The Movie?

Collections In The Coastal Areas

Well, some of the coastal areas in Tamil Nadu are still reeling under the after effects of the cyclone and the relief activities are underway. Hence, it has to be seen whether 2.0's collections, especially in the single screens of the coastal areas will be affected or not.

The Previous Releases

Well, the previous releases like Kaatrin Mozhi and Thimiru Pudichavan, had opened to decent reviews in the theatres. These movies, especially Kattrin Mozhi, went on to do a decent business but still, many believed that these films had more power in it but the cyclone had affected the prospects of the movie in many regions.

The Advance Booking

However, the advance booking for 2.0 has been on the positive side, especially in the city centres. Hence, the film is expected to set some big box office records on its very first day in Tamil Nadu.

No Stopping 2.0

Nevertheless, if the film opens to positive reviews, there would be no stopping 2.0, even if rains hit the regions in the days to come and audiences would flock in to the theatres. As such is the craze surrounding the movie and the big team involved in this much awaited venture.