 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Worldwide Collections (3 Days): The Magnum Opus Has Crossed The 250-Crore Mark?

First Day Collections

2.0 had a sparkling start in most of its release centres. The film did an amazing business in India as well as overseas centres. According to the reports that came in, 2.0 went on to cross the 100-Crore mark on its very first day at the worldwide box office.

2 Days Worldwide Collections

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film had enjoyed an equally good second day at the box office. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, 2.0 went on to fetch approximately 190 Crores at the worldwide box office.

250-Crore Mark

2.0 is expected to have done a better business on the third day as well. Being a Saturday, the movie is expected to have done an amazing business with higher collections. It seems that the movie has crossed the 250-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the same.

In Tamil Nadu

2.0 has been doing an amazing business in the Tamil Nadu region and it is indeed the best performing centre for the movie. It seems like the movie would have crossed the 100-Crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office within the first weekend itself. Let us wait for official confirmation regarding the same.