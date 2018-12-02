 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Worldwide Collections (3 Days): The Magnum Opus Has Crossed The 250-Crore Mark?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0 has turned out to be one among the most talked movies of the year so far. The Rajinikanth starrer, directed by top film-maker Shankar has taken over the box office by storm. 2.0 enjoyed a grand release across the globe with the film expected to have released in above 2000 screens across the globe. 2.0 did make a record release in many centres and the various dubbed versions of the movie got released on the same day. The Rajinikanth starrer was touted to break many records upon its release and the latest collection reports doing the rounds suggest that the movie's performance is indeed on the positive side. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know more about the same here..
First Day Collections
2.0 had a sparkling start in most of its release centres. The film did an amazing business in India as well as overseas centres. According to the reports that came in, 2.0 went on to cross the 100-Crore mark on its very first day at the worldwide box office.
2 Days Worldwide Collections
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film had enjoyed an equally good second day at the box office. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, 2.0 went on to fetch approximately 190 Crores at the worldwide box office.
250-Crore Mark
2.0 is expected to have done a better business on the third day as well. Being a Saturday, the movie is expected to have done an amazing business with higher collections. It seems that the movie has crossed the 250-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the same.
In Tamil Nadu
2.0 has been doing an amazing business in the Tamil Nadu region and it is indeed the best performing centre for the movie. It seems like the movie would have crossed the 100-Crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office within the first weekend itself. Let us wait for official confirmation regarding the same.