 »   »   »  2.0 Celebrities' Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Karthik Subbaraj & Others Shower Praises On The Movie!

With the grand arrival of the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, the last week of November has indeed turned out to be a sensation al one for the Tamil film industry. 2.0 has been one such film for which the entire Indian film audiences have been waiting for and the initial reports suggest that the expectations of the audience have not gone in vein.
The movie has opened to stunning reports in the theatres and the critics too have come up with positive reviews about this much awaited film. Meanwhile, Kollywood too is quite excited about the film and many of the top celebrities, who watched the film have shared their reviews through their Twitter account. Read on to know more about the same here.
Sivakarthikeyan
Much loved young actor Sivakarthikeyan was one among the big celebrities who took to Twitter to write an opinion about 2.0. The actor, who is seemingly excited upon watching the movie has showered praises on the movie.
His tweet is read as "Thalaivaaaaaaaaaa Vera level👍😊 Every time when #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir & @shankarshanmugh sir join it's always Mass redefined @arrahman sir @akshaykumar sir #Nirav sir @iamAmyJackson @LycaProductions & entire team has pulled off a visual extravaganza in style👍💪Hatsoff👏👏" - (sic)
Anirudh Ravichander
Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is scoring the music for Rajinikanth's Petta, too wrote a few words about 2.0. He praised the film and also mentioned that he is feels like watching the movie again.
"#2point0 OUT OF THE WORLD EXPERIENCE . ALL INDIAN BOX OFFICE RECORDS WILL BE REWRITTEN 🔥 Bow down to Thalaivar @rajinikanth , The Master @shankarshanmugh , @akshaykumar @arrahman @LycaProductions @iamAmyJackson and the thousands of ppl involved !
Feel like watching on repeat 😇" - (sic)
Karthik Subbaraj
Karthik Subbaraj, the director of Petta, which will be the next big release of Rajinikanth, is all praises for the film. He wrote "#2Point0 verithanam overloaded...
Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!!
@shankarshanmugh sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE..👏👏🙏🙏👍" - (sic)
Venkat Prabhu
Popular film-maker Venkat Prabhu too took to his Twitter account to share his views regarding 2.0.The film-maker's tweet regarding 2.0 is read as "Thank q @shankarshanmugh saar!!! Whatta vision saar🙏🏽🙏🏽 Mind blown !!! #2point0 It's a treat for us #thalaivarfans must watch in 3D!! can't wait for #3point0 hats off #team2point0"
(sic)
Shanthnu Bhagyaraj
Young actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has lavished praises on the movie and has tagged the film as jaw dropping. He wrote
#2point0 @shankarshanmugh sirs' creation is just "Jaw-Dropping"🔥@rajinikanth sir steals d show all d way&tears d screen apart as #Version2pointO wid his expressions&one liners! @LycaProductions brings us Shankar sirs' creativity as a Visual Extravaganza😊🔥 - (sic)
Dhanush
Dhanush is mighty impressed with 2.0 and he has mentioned that the movie is at par with any Hollywood movie. He wrote "2.O is ORIGINAL.. on par with any Hollywood film. MINDBLOWING. Thalaivaaa !! " THE ONLY ONE " mesmerised.@shankarshanmugh sir .. you are the pride of Tamil/Indian cinema. Congrats 2 d entire team. Don't make d mistake of watching this visual marvel anywhere apart from theatres." -(sic)
Simran
Popular actress Simran has mentioned she thoroughly enjoyed watching the movie. The tweet sent by the actress is read as "Congratulations on #2Point0 Marvellous creation it is!
Social message+Tremendous graphic.@rajinikanth sir this is Ultimate! Big salute to @shankarshanmugh sir!
@akshaykumar joins the league making it an entertaining visual treat.
Thoroughly enjoyed & watched it with my kids👏🤩" - (sic)
