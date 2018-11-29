 »   »   »  2.0 Celebrities' Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Karthik Subbaraj & Others Shower Praises On The Movie!

Sivakarthikeyan

Much loved young actor Sivakarthikeyan was one among the big celebrities who took to Twitter to write an opinion about 2.0. The actor, who is seemingly excited upon watching the movie has showered praises on the movie.

His tweet is read as "Thalaivaaaaaaaaaa Vera level👍😊 Every time when #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir & @shankarshanmugh sir join it's always Mass redefined @arrahman sir @akshaykumar sir #Nirav sir @iamAmyJackson @LycaProductions & entire team has pulled off a visual extravaganza in style👍💪Hatsoff👏👏" - (sic)

Anirudh Ravichander

Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is scoring the music for Rajinikanth's Petta, too wrote a few words about 2.0. He praised the film and also mentioned that he is feels like watching the movie again.

"#2point0 OUT OF THE WORLD EXPERIENCE . ALL INDIAN BOX OFFICE RECORDS WILL BE REWRITTEN 🔥 Bow down to Thalaivar @rajinikanth , The Master @shankarshanmugh , @akshaykumar @arrahman @LycaProductions @iamAmyJackson and the thousands of ppl involved !

Feel like watching on repeat 😇" - (sic)

Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj, the director of Petta, which will be the next big release of Rajinikanth, is all praises for the film. He wrote "#2Point0 verithanam overloaded...

Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!!

@shankarshanmugh sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE..👏👏🙏🙏👍" - (sic)

Venkat Prabhu

Popular film-maker Venkat Prabhu too took to his Twitter account to share his views regarding 2.0.The film-maker's tweet regarding 2.0 is read as "Thank q @shankarshanmugh saar!!! Whatta vision saar🙏🏽🙏🏽 Mind blown !!! #2point0 It's a treat for us #thalaivarfans must watch in 3D!! can't wait for #3point0 hats off #team2point0"

(sic)

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj

Young actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has lavished praises on the movie and has tagged the film as jaw dropping. He wrote

#2point0 @shankarshanmugh sirs' creation is just "Jaw-Dropping"🔥@rajinikanth sir steals d show all d way&tears d screen apart as #Version2pointO wid his expressions&one liners! @LycaProductions brings us Shankar sirs' creativity as a Visual Extravaganza😊🔥 - (sic)