 »   »   »  2.0 Censor Details: 'Mobile Coming Out Of Stomach' Scene Blurred, A Few Words Muted

There's no denying the fact that 2.0 is the biggest and most eagerly-awaited releases of the year. The Shankar directorial has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans courtesy its grand scale and impressive visual appeal. It has also grabbed plenty of attention courtesy its stunning trailer and awesome posters. The film is all set to hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and the fans are dying to watch it on the big screen.

Now, here is the latest update about 2.0. According to the latest reports, the sci-fi thriller has been cleared with a U/A certificate. However, the makers have been asked to make a few changes. And, they seem to have agreed.

A gruesome scene about a mobile coming out from a person's stomach has been blurred. Similarly, the makers have removed the name of a company as well the number '9' from a subtitle. They have also added a few disclaimers.

In case you did not know, 2.0 features Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in the lead role and it is touted to be a 'spiritual successor' to the 2010 release Endhiran/Robot. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role while Amy Jackson plays his love interest. Bollywood's Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist and his shocking new look has created a buzz amongst the fans

2.0 is expected to open on a good note and set a few box office records.

