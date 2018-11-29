 »   »   »  2.0 Critics' Review: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Film Leaves Critics Spellbound

'Vintage Thalaiva'

According to Ramesh Bala, 2.0 is a superb film that has been shot exceptionally and makes for a terrific watch in 3D. He further adds that Rajinikanth has delivered a rocking performance in 2.0

"#2Point0 [4/5]: World-class VFX and 3D.. But the high u get is from #Thalaivar 's #Chitti Reloaded Version 2.0.. Vintage Thalaivar.. Turbo Charged.. 10 times bigger than #Endhiran Baddie 2.0," he added.

It Is A Visual Delight

According to LM Kaushik,. 2,0 is a visual delight and it features a terrific last hour. He bfurther adds that it has a solid message that might appeal to one and all.

"#2Point0 -My rating 4.25/5. Enjoy. Final half hour attagasam. Visual magic with a good universal message.#SuperstarRajinikanth remains King. Evergreen! @rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh

Hatsoff @akshaykumar for all the makeup efforts and a powerful role. @iamAmyJackson is a breeze," added LM Kaushik.

Sujatha You Are Being Missed

As per Rajasekhar, 2.0 is a solid film and makes for a splendid watch. However, he also states that the film's dialogues could have been a lot better. Apparently, Shankar has not been able to find a replacement for Sujatha yet.

"#2point0 - I thoroughly enjoyed the film and will watch multiple number of times. But the absence of #Sujatha is evident yet again, @shankarshanmugh should find a suitable replacement soon. This visionary filmmaker needs an equally brilliant writer, especially in dialogues dept🙏," he added.

The Climax Is Awesome

As per MK Surendhar, 2.0 boasts of a terrific climax sequence and some breathtakingly stunning visuals. In other words, it is a winner.

"A BREATHTAKING AUDIO-VISUAL POWERHOUSE. Thoroughly enjoyed the film. Easily lives up to the reputation of being the most ambitious Indian motion picture ever. 25-min-long climax stadium sequence was jaw-dropping fun 🔥 🔥 @shankarshanmugh saar VERA LEVEL," added the critic.