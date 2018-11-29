 »   »   »  2.0 Critics' Review: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Film Leaves Critics Spellbound

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The one and only Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most celebrated stars in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks and charismatic personality. He is a self-made star in the truest sense and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. At present, 'Thalaiva' is in the limelight because of his latest release 2.0. The film hit the screens today(November 29, 2018) amidst much fanfare. And, as expected, the film seems to impressed the critics big time. Here is what the top critics feel about 2.0
'Vintage Thalaiva'
According to Ramesh Bala, 2.0 is a superb film that has been shot exceptionally and makes for a terrific watch in 3D. He further adds that Rajinikanth has delivered a rocking performance in 2.0
"#2Point0 [4/5]: World-class VFX and 3D.. But the high u get is from #Thalaivar 's #Chitti Reloaded Version 2.0.. Vintage Thalaivar.. Turbo Charged.. 10 times bigger than #Endhiran Baddie 2.0," he added.
It Is A Visual Delight
According to LM Kaushik,. 2,0 is a visual delight and it features a terrific last hour. He bfurther adds that it has a solid message that might appeal to one and all.
"#2Point0 -My rating 4.25/5. Enjoy. Final half hour attagasam. Visual magic with a good universal message.#SuperstarRajinikanth remains King. Evergreen! @rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh
Hatsoff @akshaykumar for all the makeup efforts and a powerful role. @iamAmyJackson is a breeze," added LM Kaushik.
Sujatha You Are Being Missed
As per Rajasekhar, 2.0 is a solid film and makes for a splendid watch. However, he also states that the film's dialogues could have been a lot better. Apparently, Shankar has not been able to find a replacement for Sujatha yet.
"#2point0 - I thoroughly enjoyed the film and will watch multiple number of times. But the absence of #Sujatha is evident yet again, @shankarshanmugh should find a suitable replacement soon. This visionary filmmaker needs an equally brilliant writer, especially in dialogues dept🙏," he added.
The Climax Is Awesome
As per MK Surendhar, 2.0 boasts of a terrific climax sequence and some breathtakingly stunning visuals. In other words, it is a winner.
"A BREATHTAKING AUDIO-VISUAL POWERHOUSE. Thoroughly enjoyed the film. Easily lives up to the reputation of being the most ambitious Indian motion picture ever. 25-min-long climax stadium sequence was jaw-dropping fun 🔥 🔥 @shankarshanmugh saar VERA LEVEL," added the critic.
