 »   »   »  2.0 Emerges As The Top Grossing Indian Movie Of 2018; Rajinikanth Repeats History!

Box Office Collections

2.0 went on to cross major milestones at the box office in quick successions. If reports are to be believed, the film, including all the dubbed versions, is gearing up to cross the 1000-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The Top Grossing Indian Movie Of 2018

Anyhow, 2.0 has earned a place in the record books. The movie has rightly emerged as the top grossing Indian movie of the year 2018. It has easily overtaken the biggies from Bollywood, Tollywood and other film industries to earn this big record.

Rajinikanth Repeats History

Well, it is not for the first time that Rajinikanth is creating such a record in a calendar year. In one of the tweets sent out by LM Kaushik, in connection with 2.0 emerging as the top grossing Indian movie of 2018, he has shed more light on this.

Chandramukhi

According to the tweet, Rajinikanth starrer Chandramukhi, which released in the year 2005, had emerged as the top grossing Indian movie of that particular year. The film was the remake of Malayalam superhit movie Manichithrathazhu

Sivaji

After 2 years, Rajinikanth went on to repeat the record run with his big movie Sivaji. Which graced the big screens in the year 2007. The film, directed by Shankar had emerged as a big success.

Enthiran

Going by the tweet, Rajinikanth had enjoyed this particular record in the year 2010 as well with his film Enthiran, directed by Shankar turning out to be the top grossing Indian movie of that particular year.