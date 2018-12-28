 »   »   »  2.0 Emerges As The Top Grossing Indian Movie Of 2018; Rajinikanth Repeats History!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0, the Rajinikanth starrer is one such film of 2018 that went on to meet the huge expectations bestowed on it. The film, directed by Shankar, which is the costliest Indian movie ever had a thundering start at the box office and it went on to break many records upon its big release in the theatres on November 29, 2018. 2.0 is still continuing its grand run in the theatres even after a month of its release and according to the reports, 2.0 has set a big record at the box office. Read on to know more about the same here.
Box Office Collections
2.0 went on to cross major milestones at the box office in quick successions. If reports are to be believed, the film, including all the dubbed versions, is gearing up to cross the 1000-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
The Top Grossing Indian Movie Of 2018
Anyhow, 2.0 has earned a place in the record books. The movie has rightly emerged as the top grossing Indian movie of the year 2018. It has easily overtaken the biggies from Bollywood, Tollywood and other film industries to earn this big record.
Rajinikanth Repeats History
Well, it is not for the first time that Rajinikanth is creating such a record in a calendar year. In one of the tweets sent out by LM Kaushik, in connection with 2.0 emerging as the top grossing Indian movie of 2018, he has shed more light on this.
Chandramukhi
According to the tweet, Rajinikanth starrer Chandramukhi, which released in the year 2005, had emerged as the top grossing Indian movie of that particular year. The film was the remake of Malayalam superhit movie Manichithrathazhu
Sivaji
After 2 years, Rajinikanth went on to repeat the record run with his big movie Sivaji. Which graced the big screens in the year 2007. The film, directed by Shankar had emerged as a big success.
Enthiran
Going by the tweet, Rajinikanth had enjoyed this particular record in the year 2010 as well with his film Enthiran, directed by Shankar turning out to be the top grossing Indian movie of that particular year.